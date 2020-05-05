HCMC launches application to evaluate Covid-19 safety criteria

The HCMC Information & Communications Department cooperated with FPT Akachain to develop the application especially for people in the city, which can be accessed at https://antoandn.tphcm.gov.vn

Presently, the website is available for businesses to use. In May 8, it will be expanded for organizations in other fields like education, tourism.

In order to begin the Covid-19 safety evaluation process, businesses need to visit the above website and sign in, using their own tax identification number or official business email.

Each business can carry out this process as many times as they want, depending on the progress of complying with the content in the SARS-CoV-2 infection risk evaluation set for business.

Via these evaluations, state offices can timely monitor and check the safety status of businesses sited in HCMC.

Besides this formal website, an app on smart phones named ‘Danh Gia An Toan’ (Safety Evaluation) for Android and iOS operation system has been developed by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications. It will be launched on both app stores as soon as Google and Apple approve.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam