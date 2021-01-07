HCMC launches Innovation Awards 2021

This is the second time HCMC Innovation Awards has been held to honor individuals and organizations with practical and innovative research, solutions for the socio-economic and cultural growth of HCMC as well as national defense and security.

The Awards is also to promote the creativity spirit in the community, businesses, and state units.

The Awards is divided into the categories of economic growth, national defense, state management, communications, culture and arts, science and technology, and innovative startup.

The first, second, and third prizes will receive VND200 million (approx. US$8,600), VND150 million ($6,500), and VND80 million ($3,500) respectively.

Candidates can submit their papers until February 28, and the awards ceremony will be held on May 19.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam