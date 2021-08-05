HCMC launches program to link technological organizations, businesses

Tech-Coffee has two main features of ‘Technology partnership’ to boost the commercialization process of research results by institutes, universities, and technological businesses (technological suppliers) and connect this group with investors, manufacturers; ‘Idea connection’ to provide opportunities for companies wishing to upgrade their technologies to approach suppliers, technological experts to answer their demands.

Tech-Coffee is one of the eight key programs launched by the HCMC Science and Technology Department throughout 2021 – the year to ‘establish an urban administration and improve the investment environment’. Till the end of this year, any business or individual seeking technological supply-demand links will be supported free of charge.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam