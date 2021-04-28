HCMC leads national IT Industry Index

A 5G Base Transceiver Station of MobiFone in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, Da Nang City is ranked the first in total in the Vietnam ICT Index 2020, with 0.9238 points, followed by Thua Thien – Hue Province. Ho Chi Minh City increases 2 positions, staying at the fifth in the Index. Remarkably, the three provinces of Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, and Ninh Thuan enter the Top-10 list for the first time.

In the IT Industry Sub-Index, for the first time in 5 years, HCMC leads the nation, with 0.5186 points, preceding Hanoi with 0.5169 points. Binh Duong Province enters the Top-10 list while Long An Province drops out of this list.

Regarding the readiness to implement ICT applications among industries and state agencies, the first 3 positions stay the same as the previous year, belonging to the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam Social Security, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, respectively.

By Van Thang – Translated by Huong Vuong