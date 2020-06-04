HCMC perfects project ‘Supporting Innovative Startup Ecosystem 2021-2025’

So far, HCMC has introduced several advantageous policies regarding innovative startup in order to boost the growth of the startup ecosystem here, aiming at becoming the base for the national startup community.

As a result, among many Vietnamese startups who have successfully attract sufficient capital for operation, HCMC accounts for nearly a half with 23 deals worth more than US$300 million.

To further encourage startup activities in the city, HCMC Department of Science and Technology is now perfecting the project ‘Supporting Innovative Startup Ecosystem from 2021-2025’.

This project concentrates on eight main points of developing the infrastructure and supporting services for innovative startup; improving the capacity of members in innovative startup ecosystems; forming an innovative startup ecosystem for each industry and focused product; supporting innovative startup entrepreneurs to develop their own products and seek potential markets; supporting small- and middle-scaled businesses to upgrade their performance and product quality; promoting innovative activities in the public sector; boosting international cooperation; and propagandizing innovative startup in the society.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Thanh Tam