HCMC piloting software to monitor F1 cases staying at home

F1s staying quarantined at home will be monitored by an IT application

VHD is co-developed by the HCMC Information & Communications Department, the HCMC Health Department, the Authority of Information Technology Application (Ministry of Information and Communications), and Viettel Groups.

In the piloting time, VHD is used specially to observe close contacts (F1) of Covid-19 infected people when they are allowed to be quarantined at their accommodation. The software ensures that these F1s follow all regulations as laid down by the Health Ministry, while closely monitoring their health status for a detailed report to functional agencies.

The software can unexpectedly check the location of F1s via its navigation and face detection functions, which have required monitored people to scan their face, input their specific home location and telephone number via a smartphone.

Each day, these F1s have to declare their health status thrice and report any abnormal situations like coughing, high fever, or breathing difficulty to the medical staff in charge for timely first aid.

VHD is piloting in at least one ward in each district and Thu Duc City. After this piloting period, the HCMC Health Department and the HCMC Information & Communications Department will work with HCMC People’s Committee to apply it widely in HCMC.

To help the medical staff to run the software smoothly, four online training sessions will be held, with the participation of people at 250 locations throughout the city. There will also be 22 supporting centers sited at all districts and Thu Duc City. Operators of the hotline 1022 are also trained to deliver necessary information to the public when asked.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Vien Hong