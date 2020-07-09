HCMC promotes information connection via STINET

The agreement has added a valuable source to STINET to better serve reference purposes for scholars and researchers in HCMC.

Representatives of universities present in the event (HCMC University of Culture, Thuy Loi University – Southern Campus, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, University of Labor and Social Affairs – HCMC Campus) highly appreciated STINET’s idea of sharing information and data in the research community.

Via this network, the libraries of member universities are able to use one another’s materials and research data for reference.

The project ‘Connecting Science-technology Information Resources in HCMC’ was approved by HCMC People’s Committee in Decision No.6770 issued on December 27, 2016. The project, chaired by HCMC Department of Science and Technology, aims at the collaboration among universities, research centers, libraries in the city in order to share information regarding scientific-technological missions.

Director of the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information Bui Thanh Hang shared that STINET was launched in 2018 at the address of www.stinet.gov.vn . All data of this network are collected from the voluntary cooperation among 34 members.

Until now, the network has more than 336,000 documents divided into categories, including 34,793 full texts (results of scientific-technological missions, books, internal textbooks, theses, scientific journals).

Among members of STINET, the most active are HCMC University of Technology and Education, HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy, HCMC University of Natural Resources and Environment, University of Technology (HUTECH), University of Economics and Finance, Van Lang University.

At the moment, STINET also has the mobile version, running on both iOS and Android operation systems. The interface is user-friendly and convenient, with necessary features like automatic data updating, access management, data updating monitoring.

The total quantity of visits in 2019 reached 21,792, with an average of around 5,000 visits per month.

STINET has been successful in linking information among members, helping users find materials quickly and precisely, as well as storage location for further contact.

The problem at present is that certain members are still not whole-heartedly share their own full text material, making this resource poorer than expected. In addition, the data in this network are domestic ones, mostly theses or books and journals.

Therefore, in 2020, HCMC Department of Science and Technology is going to welcome more members, deliver clearer searching instructions, and propagandize this network to attract the interest of the community. It also plans to support members to process and upload, update data onto the system. The last action is to build a database of 3,000 documents about scientific conferences, meetings.

Director of HCMC Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Viet Dung said that STINET plays an important role in serving research purposes and promoting innovation in the scientific community and students, aiding innovative startup ecosystems.

Three educational institutes, namely Van Hien University, Gia Dinh University, University of Science – Vietnam National University HCMC, have confirmed to participate in STINET.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam