HCMC receives most applications for industrial property rights

According to the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, it has received 299,442 applications for industrial property registrations from 2011 to 2019 including applications for registering invention patents and applications applied for registering industrial designs or models from Vietnamese nationals.



In addition to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, the Southern Province of Vung Tau – Ba Ria has most applicants applied for registering industrial designs or models lately with 20 applications for 2016-2018 and 69 in 2019.

Also the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam said other cities and provinces have a few applications for industrial property registrations especially applications applied for registering industrial designs or models.





By Tran Binh - Translated by Uyen Phuong