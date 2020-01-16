HCMC to build Center for Innovative Startup

Invited into this program are capable, prestigious companies and architecture consultation organizations which have excellent experience on similar constructions.

The organization board is going to ask participants to present 3 projects, each designed by one specific architect, and will choose the most outstanding one.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology said that the evaluation board consists of 15 people, at least two-thirds of whom are senior architects.

This center will be built on a public-private partnership basis. Particularly, the government is responsible for preparing the site, constructing the building and other areas for common activities, offering supporting policies like training, event organization, contest holding. Meanwhile, private businesses and startups are in charge of designing and investing in suitable equipment of their needs for a smooth operation.

The introduction of this center shows the determination of the HCMC People’s Committee in completing the city’s innovative startup ecosystem in order to boost the establishment and development of innovative startups in HCMC.

The center is also supposed to be the link between domestic startup communities and their international counterparts.

The project for this center was approved by the 9th HCMC People’s Council in July 2019 and is built at the address of 123 Truong Dinh Street in District 3. The construction will begin in the first half of 2020.

By Tan Ba – Translated by Vien Hong