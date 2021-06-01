HCMC to use high technologies to reduce labor-intensive status

Applying high technologies in the manufacturing process in Mtex Co., sited in Tan Thuan Industrial Park of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Accordingly, HCMC People’s Committee asks that the HCMC Department of Science and Technology cooperated with related state units to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in their innovation process to increase their own competitiveness and to perfect the startup ecosystem.

Simultaneously, there must be an introduction of suitable regulations for the establishment and use of venture capital funds to financially aid projects implementing high technologies. The regulations for forming and using the science-technology development fund among businesses must also be perfected.

HCMC People’s Committee assigns the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs to create a close link between enterprises and vocational training centers to upgrade the quality of the labor force.

Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade is requested to launch the citywide program to support and develop businesses and industrial products.

The HCMC Information and Communications Department is asked to help companies in need to carry out their digital transformation process, to organize training sessions for SMEs in order to re-evaluate their own manufacturing and trading methods, their value chain, and their connection to clients in order to seek more effective solutions.

The HCMC Science and Technology Department discourages all investment plans and industrial manufacturing projects that apply outdated technologies and are energy-intensive, labor-intensive.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Tam