HCMC upgrades Covid-19 digital map for more effective control of latest outbreak

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications yesterday launched the second version of its digital map for the fight against Covid-19 at the address of https://bando.tphcm.gov.vn.

HCMC upgrades Covid-19 digital map for more effective control of latest outbreak ảnh 1 The second version of Covid-19 digital map to serve the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC


The second version of Covid-19 digital map is optimized to have a better visual interface, with the addition of a 3D layer for HCMC, making it more user-friendly.

This new version also has more useful features for Covid-19 prevention and control tasks like quick access to comprehensive updates of the whole city, each district, and each ward; searching tool for Covid-19-related information; information sharing tool via a QR Code, social networks, or emails; optimized route development to avoid lockdown areas and minimize close contact at highly risky places; document download of Covid-19 hot spots.

All information shown on the digital map is updated twice a day, at the end of the morning and the afternoon. It reflects what is happening in all districts and Thu Duc City of HCMC.

Via this Covid-19 digital map 2.0, citizens can add feedbacks and report necessary information about violations of regulations and policies related to Covid-19 prevention and control so that state agencies can timely handle those cases.

To send updated information regarding Covid-19 in the neighborhood, people can dial the hotline 1022, ext. 3 or (028) 3824.9000; send an SMS to 1022; install the app ‘Tong dai 1022’ on both Android and iOS smart devices and then allow the access to image capturing in order to report necessary information at a specific location on the map.

They can also access the website https://1022.tphcm.gov.vn for the same task or send updated information to the email address of 1022@tphcm.gov.vn Another way is to deliver their report to the formal social network page at https://www.facebook.com/1022.tphcm.gov.vn.

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications continues to upgrade and add more useful functions to this digital map in hope of making it the ideal supporting tool for Covid-19 prevention and control tasks as well as information delivery of life of HCMC residents.

