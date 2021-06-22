HCMC upgrades Covid-19 digital map for more effective control of latest outbreak

The second version of Covid-19 digital map to serve the fight against Covid-19 in HCMC



The second version of Covid-19 digital map is optimized to have a better visual interface, with the addition of a 3D layer for HCMC, making it more user-friendly.

This new version also has more useful features for Covid-19 prevention and control tasks like quick access to comprehensive updates of the whole city, each district, and each ward; searching tool for Covid-19-related information; information sharing tool via a QR Code, social networks, or emails; optimized route development to avoid lockdown areas and minimize close contact at highly risky places; document download of Covid-19 hot spots.

All information shown on the digital map is updated twice a day, at the end of the morning and the afternoon. It reflects what is happening in all districts and Thu Duc City of HCMC.

Via this Covid-19 digital map 2.0, citizens can add feedbacks and report necessary information about violations of regulations and policies related to Covid-19 prevention and control so that state agencies can timely handle those cases.

To send updated information regarding Covid-19 in the neighborhood, people can dial the hotline 1022, ext. 3 or (028) 3824.9000; send an SMS to 1022; install the app ‘Tong dai 1022’ on both Android and iOS smart devices and then allow the access to image capturing in order to report necessary information at a specific location on the map.

They can also access the website https://1022.tphcm.gov.vn for the same task or send updated information to the email address of 1022@tphcm.gov.vn Another way is to deliver their report to the formal social network page at https://www.facebook.com/1022.tphcm.gov.vn.

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications continues to upgrade and add more useful functions to this digital map in hope of making it the ideal supporting tool for Covid-19 prevention and control tasks as well as information delivery of life of HCMC residents.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Vien Hong