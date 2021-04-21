Chairman Phong made the statement while chairing the meeting with the Institute on April 19.



Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Phong emphasized that HIDS must act as the conductor in research programs as well as a venue to combine knowledge resources for a creation of research ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City as well as the economic region of the southern metropolis. The mission of the institute is carry out researches for immediate political tasks on socio-economic development of the city and research for the development of the city’s basic strategic plan.

For the first task which is the investment environment improvement and the urban government building, Mr. Phong raised a question that what city authorities and related agencies have been doing for the two matters. “Recently, some newspapers released articles about why the Northern Province of Quang Ninh has retained the first position in Viet Nam’s Provincial Competitiveness Index for four consecutive years. For the efficiency Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) - a flagship governance program initiated by the United Nations Development Programs in Vietnam, HCMC also dropped its position from 31/63 (2019) to 46/63 (2020). After only one year, Ho Chi Minh City was ranked in the group of 15 provinces with low average PAPI.

He wondered all units reported to achieve good result, but the city dropped its rank. Therefore, It is necessary to have an assessment of the results of implementing tasks in units more accurately, otherwise it turned out to be fake achievements.

For the latter task, in addition to the focus on new approaches for management, human resources and infrastructure, HIDS and related agencies were asked to take heed of the implementation of key programs on business development, innovative start-ups and the development of key product t. Ho Chi Minh City will strive to become the financial center of the region. In the near future, a City Development Advisory Council will be formed, comprising experts in the fields of economics, culture, planning and urban.

Regarding the mission of HIDS in 2021, chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong requested to clearly define the basic contents and key goals of scientific activities and who will assume responsibility for the task. The final achievement will measure of the value of labor for each individual and department at the end of the year.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong concluded that HIDS must urgently develop and complete a institute development project and a scientific research program for the period of 2021-2025 to create dynamic environment for carrying out researches and invite foreign experts’ interaction in order to raise the level of research methods.

