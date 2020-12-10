Higher level of cyber security needed for national digital transformation

In the recent Vietnam Information Security Day 2020, themed ‘Cyber Security – Key Factor in the National Digital Transformation’, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stated that the mission of the Vietnamese cyber security team is to protect the national prosperity in the cyber environment via mastering the ecosystem for online security products and creating a strong sustainable cyber security industry.

Minister Hung cited that until now, Vietnam has a strong control over 90 percent of the cyber security ecosystem in order to best answers the demands of the Government and the Party agencies. It is expected that in 2021, Vietnam will have a full control over this ecosystem.

The Minister commented that digital transformation is a comprehensive process of the whole country. Since digital applications is to be popularized to every citizen, ensuring cyber safety is a must, achieving through cheap and user-friendly software, platforms, and services.

Therefore, he suggested that businesses of this field attempt new marketing or technological methods to approach the public more conveniently.

According to Director of Viettel Cyber Security Co. Nguyen Son Hai, information safety is one key aspect that all organizations need to pay attention to in their digital transformation process. He revealed that in Vietnam this year, 3 million cyber attacks have been recorded by Viettel’s cyber security monitoring system, including those aiming at the government’s formal websites and 4 severe ones to banks.

Head of the Authority of Information Security (under MIC) Nguyen Thanh Phuc said that since the end of 2019, MIC has focused on the four major actions to nurture the Make-in-Vietnam cyber security ecosystem: promoting activities of the Alliance for Vietnamese Cyber Security Product Ecosystem; preparing and introducing technical criteria for the quality assessment of products and services for information safety; boosting the development of the Vietnamese information security market.

Thanks to the above efforts, this market has seen significant growth, marked by a rise in the variety of domestic products and revenues. The rate of domestic products has reached 91 percent, an increase of 1.7 times compared to 2019 and over 18 times to 2015. The income has also come from VND400 billion (approx. US$17.3 million) in 2016 to VND1,490 billion ($64.3 million) in 2019. Predictions show that this amount will be around VND1,900 billion ($82 million) at the end of this year.

President of Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) Nguyen Thanh Hung affirmed that cyber security does play a key role in the development of a digital government, economy, and society, not to mention the national digital transformation process.

Sharing the same opinion, Director Hai clearly stated that weaknesses in information security lead to tardiness in digital transformation. This means information safety must be in the priority list of upcoming tasks of the whole country.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Thanh Tam