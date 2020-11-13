International conference on scientific park held in HCMC

The conference first mentioned current trends to operate a scientific park model in such countries as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia; the national innovative center model and its supporting policies; the potential model of integrating a scientific park into the general urban planning in HCMC.

According to Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Anh Thi, Head of SHTP’s Management Board, in 2015, HCMC People’s Committee approved the project to establish a scientific park on a surface area of around 197ha in Long Phuoc Ward of District 9.

At the beginning of 2020, the Prime Minister issued a decision to locally adjust the construction planning of HCMC until 2025, including the land use of this scientific park.

Based on that document, SHTP’s Management Board is now carrying out necessary steps to attract investment for infrastructure building for this park.

Mr. Thi shared that the to-be scientific park, which will be closely linked to SHTP, will become the core of the new innovative, highly-interactive urban area in the eastern part of HCMC.

He added that the new park aims at creating opportunities for scientific research activities as well as the implementation and commercialization of research results, which are normally hi-tech products to boost the economic growth of HCMC and the nation in general.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam