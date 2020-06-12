IT industry gains impressive achievements in HCMC

In order to successfully transform HCMC into a smart city, IT implementation must be done to form the four pillars of a shared database and an open database ecosystem, a smart city operation center, an information security center, and a center for socio-economic situation simulation and prediction. Meanwhile, IT applications are being widely used in both public and private working environments.

The People’s Committee of District 12, one of the three piloting units of the project ‘Transforming HCMC into a Smart City in the Period from 2017-2020, with a Vision to 2025’, has already implemented IT systems, document management software, and resident administration software (G-Office) in all of its 11 wards to boost work performance.

Other pieces of software to calculate work productivity (KPI), to monitor state officers via Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards, or to manage administration documents (eHSHC) are also actively used at the moment.

In addition, a formal e-portal is introduced on popular social networks like Zalo, Facebook to increase interaction between the local authorities and citizens, evaluate resident satisfaction with state work, collect and respond to feedbacks.

The online public service portal at the address http://dvctt-quan12.hochiminhcity.gov.vn is able to process 18 level-3 procedures in various aspects of economy, urban management, labor and law issues. Until the end of 2019, over 4,554 documents were submitted via this portal, proving its usefulness.

Another striking example of successful IT implementation belongs to HCMC Department of Health. It has launched an application to manage practising certificate of the medical human resources in the city. The software is now monitoring more than 49,621 doctor certificates and 6,618 operation permits of several healthcare institutes in HCMC.

This department has also introduced applications on iOS and Android platforms to help people conveniently seek suitable treatment places, evaluate patient satisfaction, monitor their own document handling process, and pay fees online.

At the moment, the proportion of medical online services reaches over 80 percent, with 56 level-3 and level-4 administration procedures related to healthcare, pharmacy, and cosmetics carried out at the address https://dichvucong.medinet.org.vn

One more noticeable instance is the case of Vietnam Electricity HCMC (EVNHCMC). Since 2016, the corporation has continuously invested in upgrading its IT systems to improve customer services. It has installed the third version of Power User Management Information System (CMIS) with 10 specific categories for different tasks to work more professionally.

EVNHCMC has finished upgrading its customer service website to handle level-4 administration services, with the successful rate coming to 99.94 percent, in order to simplify procedures, especially payment methods.

According to Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications Le Quoc Cuong, at present, the number of IT enterprises in the city is 5,636 (an increase of 23 percent compared to 2016). Among 1,300 startup businesses here, 900 are in the IT field (accounting for 70 percent).

The proportion of IT industrial export has risen by 39.11 percent and 15.54 percent in 2017 and 2018 respectively thanks to the application of cutting edge technologies.

He stated that the IT industry of HCMC is still able to further its development in Industry 4.0.

In order to promote this growth, an online trading floor was created on April 21, attracting more than 40 businesses of the field to display around 110 technological solutions, services, and products.

HCMC Computer Association (HCA) decided to form an IT business club to help members expand their market worldwide. Lately, it has organized the first turn of product evaluation to serve the 7 breakthrough programs of the city and launched the program ‘10+20 (10 leading IT businesses are to support at least 20 innovative startups in 2 consecutive years).

More importantly, HCA is cooperating with its partners to introduce an innovative startup center located in Silicon Valley of the US to aid small businesses attract capital from outside and expand their market there.

This action corresponds to the key strategy of the municipal authorities regarding collaboration with global IT corporations and participation in digital content ecosystem chains.

Another similar activity in this strategy is the conference themed ‘Vietnam – Destination of Innovation’ to develop IT services in Vietnam in 2019, held by Vietnam Information Technology Outsourcing Alliance (VNITO), Quang Trung Software City, and the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCMC.

The event presented feasible solutions related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Big Data, Digital Transformation, and IT human resources. The title ‘Software Development Hub’ has marked the success of Vietnam in Asia regarding software outsourcing.

In the near future, Vietnam, particularly HCMC, is going to adopt new policies and models such as smart city, innovative urban area, innovative startup models so as to turn the country into the center of software development and creativity of the whole Southeast Asia.

