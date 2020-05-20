Kovalevskaia Awards 2019 delivered to excellent Vietnamese female scientists

Kovalevskaia Awards 2019 for the outstanding team was given to the group of female scientists working in the Influenza Laboratory of the Virology Department (the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology) thanks to their research on minimizing negative effects of influenza epidemics.

Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Thi Thu Ha, Head of the Institute of Forestry Research and Development (a member of Thai Nguyen University) won the title of the outstanding individual. She is well-known for her study on mass propagating 12 valuable medicine plants of Vietnam, which has been issued a protective certificate by the Government.

On this occasion, the organization board of Kovalevskaia Awards, Vietnam Association for Promoting Education, Vietnam Association for Intellectual Women delivered 5 scholarships to female students with excellent learning results.

Similarly, the central office of VWU presented 30 scholarships to female students suffering from Covid-19 pandemic.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Vien Hong