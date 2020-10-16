Lao Cai Province formally launches its intelligent operation center

Since an IOC is often considered the digital brain of a province thanks to its ability to integrate data and its management software, the People’s Committee of Lao Cai Province has soon requested VNPT Group to establish one such center for the province in order to be a foundation for an e-government later.

After a short time, the project has finished, and Lao Cai IOC was formally in operation two days ago, with sufficient important devices like monitor panels, specific software to integrate data from several information sources.

Therefore, Lao Cai IOC is able to monitor comprehensively as well as in great detail various ratings in the fields of economy, society, construction, healthcare, public administration, digital maps, AI cameras. This allows more precise decision making.

As stated by Chairman of Lao Cai Province People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong, building an e-government and smart city, and further a digital government and digital society, is one critical mission. Hence, the provincial authorities have purposely promoted the use of IT to create a sufficient database, reform administrative tasks in a citizen-oriented way, and boost the province’s strengths.

Lao Cai IOC is standardized and integrated with basic national databases in 9 management levels, including the system to control socio-economic development rating, the system to monitor state budget allocation, the system to manage e-documents, the system to monitor public administrative services, and the system to manage education, healthcare.

All core system software pieces of Lao Cai IOC are provided and installed by VNPT Group in accordance with Tier 3 standards to ensure operation stability, information safety and cyber security.

Leaders of VNPT Group confirmed that they will send their excellent specialists to support Lao Cai IOC in its operation and maintenance.

Obviously, thanks to new technological upgrades, Lao Cai Province will be able to better serve its residents and improve their living standards. This will also contribute to attracting more businesses as the investment and working conditions are positively changed to become more modern.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong