L’Oreal - UNESCO Awards 2021 for female scientists formally kicked off

Scholarships of L’Oreal - UNESCO Awards 2021 are for all Vietnamese female doctorate scientists who are under 50 and are working or conducting research in the fields of Material Science and Life Sciences. Their achievements must contribute to the scientific development of Vietnam as well as the region.

Each scholarship is worth VND150 million (approx. US$6,500). Applications for this scholarship are sent online at: http://giaithuongkhoahocnu.vn/Home/HocBong from March 8, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The three winners of this year’s L’Oreal - UNESCO Awards will be nominated by the Science Council to the L’Oreal - UNESCO International Rising Talent 2022.

L’Oreal - UNESCO Awards for Women in Science is co-held by L’Oreal and UNESCO to honor female scientists who are able to overcome obstacles and pursue their passion in science to contribute to the development of human beings.

Research topics of winners are diverse to serve the tasks of treating cancer, taking care of the public health, creating new materials, protecting the environment, promoting the use of new energy, etc.

Their research not only positively affects human life but also changes the world’s perception of women.

Since the first organization in Vietnam in 2009, L’Oreal - UNESCO Awards for Women in Science has honored 32 most outstanding female scientists in the nation, including the two who were recorded in the list of Most Excellent Female Scientists in the World in 2015 (Tran Ha Lien Phương) and 2017 (Nguyen Thi Hiep).

