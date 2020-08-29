Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted

The launch is part of a chain of events to introduce Made-in-Vietnam digital platforms to serve the national digital transformation programme to 2025 and vision to 2030 approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is fundamentally changing production around the world on the back of breakthroughs in the Internet and AI.

Many countries have recognised the inevitable development and significant transformational impact of AI in all aspects of life, which changes the balance of economic, military, and political power, he said, adding that AI is the heart of digital transformation.

The Viettel AI Open Platform provides platform technologies using AI to help automate, optimise, and efficiently operate organisations and businesses via the world’s most advanced techniques.

The platform is currently focusing on areas such as Vietnamese speech processing technology (Speech Processing), Vietnamese natural language processing technology (Natural Language Processing), and computer vision technology (Computer Vision).

Nguyen Manh Quy, Director of the Viettel Cyberspace Centre, said to strengthen research cooperation to boost the national digital transformation programme, Viettel is providing the platform free of charge to individuals, businesses, and organisations that registered to use it during its application development phase.

Vietnamplus