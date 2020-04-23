Made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 quick test kits approved to use in Europe

The Covid-19 quick test kit was jointly developed by Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Technology Corporation.

This is a commercialization process of the national research ‘One-step Real-time RT-PCR kit’, approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology on March 3, 2020.

One day after that, the Ministry of Health released Decision No.774/QD-BYT on the use of In Vitro Diagnostics biologicals registered by Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Technology Corporation for SARS-CoV-2 testing in the Covid-19 fight in Vietnam.

At the moment, Viet A Technology Corporation is able to manufacture around 10,000 test kits per day, with the maximum capacity of 3 times as many as that. This can both satisfy the domestic demands and support other nations as well.

The research result of Vietnam Military Medical University was also sent to WHO, which highly appreciated it and asked for permission to share the valuable information among its laboratories worldwide.

The CE Marking and CFS have offered a precious opportunity for the kit to be exported to many nations in Europe, the region heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before that, more than 20 countries and businesses such as Iran, Ukraine, Finland, and Malaysia have ordered the Covid-19 test kit made in Vietnam.

This is because the kit possesses the benefit of delivering result in a shorter time (in around one hour), being user-friendly compared to the guiding procedures by WHO and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the US. What is more, this kit is compatible with most devices and machines in testing and treating Covid-19 patients in the world.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong