Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform akaChain launched

The blockchain platform akaChain is one of the solutions domestically developed by FPT Group. Its strength is to help businesses reduce time to perform important work-related duties.



In addition, it can automate the client identification process; record credit scores, evaluate potential risks in the payment system, decrease bad debt cases, increase the chance of citizens being approved for credit programs; record bonus points in loyal customer programs more smoothly and transparently; and trace data origin.

The implementation of akaChain will also let businesses minimize the role of intermediary partners and optimize overhead cost.

COO of FPT Software (a member of FPT Group) Tran Dang Hoa shared that akaChain belongs to the solution pack for digital transformation developed by FPT Group, aiming at digital economic growth in Vietnam.

In the near future, akaChain is going to focus more on information security and transparency. Simultaneously, it is planning to research more on possible solutions for digital ID and origin tracing in a supply chain to answer the demands of both domestic and international enterprises in the Asian-Pacific region.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung stated in the ceremony that akaChain is able to support businesses of various industries to quickly establish a trading network and distributed applications via blockchain technologies.

Like other nations in the world, Vietnam is particularly interested in blockchain technologies to manage financial and property transactions, contracts, and law observation of organizations sited in the country.

At the moment, akaChain is running a promotional campaign for the community and businesses. It offers a free digital transformation consultation package for loyal customer care programs and Digital ID, worth US$50.000, along with a free 1-month trial worth US$5.000.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong