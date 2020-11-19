MIC hosts forum on national digital transformation

In the forum, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stressed that information technology and digital technology have become a formal platform of the global society and economy at present.

However, since cyber security is the most concerned issue to all nations, they only accept to purchase a technology as long as it is an open source, which means they are able to master it. This especially applies to technologies related to national foundation platforms.

Vietnam at the moment is developing its 5G technology, which is also an open source, based on the Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN). That selection allows individuals and businesses to participate in the creation of new values.

This is a correct direction for a developing country like Vietnam to effectively speed up and become the leader in the future.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong