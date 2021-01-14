The newly signed Regulation states that the two partners are going to closely collaborate in order to ensure information security in the cyberspace while delivering necessary consultation and preparing essential legal documents for united actions.

Reports in this meeting reveal that in the last 5 years, the Cyberspace Operations Command (COC) and the Authority of Information Security (AIS) have closely worked with authorized agencies and consulted the Party, the State and the Central Military Commission on appropriate administration policies, solutions for cybersecurity and national sovereignty protection on the Internet.

Particularly, COC and AIS have carried out the ‘Strategy to Protect the National Sovereignty on the Cyberspace’, issued by the Politburo; the instructions on ensuring information security on the world wide web of the Prime Minister; and the Law on Network Information Security in 2015, along with corresponding decrees by the Government.

These two partners have been successful in resolving issues related to information security on the cyberspace in a timely manner, especially their fight against reactionary forces who are using the Internet to destroy the sovereignty of Vietnam.

Other useful activities of the two include the propaganda campaigns to raise the awareness of soldiers, state officers, and the community about cybersecurity; the training and practice sessions to respond to computer-related issues as well as necessary army actions to maintain information security in important national and international events held in Vietnam.

In his speech, General Ngo Xuan Lich – Minister of National Defence – highly appreciated the close collaboration between COC and AIS, affirming that the Ministry of National Defence and the Central Military Commission have always paid special attention to IT development in the country, particularly the cybersecurity status, so that the national sovereignty is permanently protected.

General Ngo Xuan Lich (2nd, L) talks to delegates at the event (Photo: SGGP) General Lich then asked that COC and other units in the Ministry of National Defence thoroughly understand all decrees, instructions, and strategies by the Central Party and the Central Military Commission regarding network information security.



Based on that, COC needs to cooperate with related state agencies to be more active in the fight against cyber criminals as well as fake news in order to protect the Party’s ideological principles.

The General also suggested that the Ministry of Information and Communications continue to share their valuable experience on cyber information security, along with suitable human resources training, to the Ministry of National Defence.

This will guarantee the success of the national digital transformation process and e-government establishment. This will help to safeguard cyber information in important events held in Vietnam in the upcoming time as well.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong