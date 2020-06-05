Ministry launches smart operation center

In the ceremony, Minister Tran Hong Ha stated that his ministry has carried out the e-government establishment and digital transformation projects since 2016.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) is focusing on creating a legal corridor for the successful development of an e-government, with the document system for legal principles being finished. It has also operated an online public service portal for ministry-related tasks.

In addition, MoNRE is now building the data infrastructure regarding resources and environment while forming safe and synchronous technical facilities to meet the demands of IT implementation of its member organizations.

MoNRE has introduced a network of global satellite navigation systems (VNGEONET) in order to improve the navigation task for map making and smart city building. It is going to develop software for monitoring and management tasks, smart offices, and paperless offices.

Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung commented that MoNRE is one of the three ministries which pioneer applying IT in management jobs and carrying out Decision No.293/QD-TTg by the Prime Minister about report delivering via the online governmental information system.

MoNRE is also one of the leaders in announcing a circular of 32 criteria about standardizing reports; in piloting critical data connection (results of local environmental activities, national land use planning, and water resource permit issuing).

Chairman Mai Tien Dung affirmed that his office is ready to accompany MoNRE to fulfill all of its assigned goals by the Prime Minister, the Government.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam