MobiFone connections in Central region temporarily down

Accordingly, since 16 p.m. yesterday, many MobiFone subscribers in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh could not make any on-net or off-net phone calls via their smart phones. The signal displayed on their phone screen has been empty, and they have only received the notice ‘Unable to create a connection’.

Similarly, those accessing the Internet via 3G/4G network have been unsuccessful.

In the evening, MobiFone formally announced a message about this issue, saying this is due to a fault in data transmission.

At the moment, Mobifone is actively trying to tackle the problem to ensure a clearer and stronger connection for its customers.

At 21 p.m., the situation improved a bit as MobiFone’s 2G network came back to life, and subscribers could make a phone call successfully. However, Internet access has still been unavailable until now.

