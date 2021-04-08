Modern technologies effectively applied in citizen ID issuance

Residents of District 1 are completing the procedure for ID issuance. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ho Chi Minh City, the police in District 4 and Tan Phu District are the two pioneers in using IT to reduce the registration time. In particular, the police force of District 4 allows citizens to register for chip-based ID issuance via Zalo app and make an appointment online for picture, fingerprint collection and fee paying.

Meanwhile, Tan Phu District offers the two new functions of ‘Automatic turn-taking registration for ID issuance’ and ‘FAQ for ID issuance’. The first function lets residents make an appointment online to reduce on-site waiting time, while the second one helps to answer residents’ popular questions regarding ID issuance procedure, necessary documents, fee, registration location.

The police division of Buon Ma Thuot City in the central highland province of Dak Lak also uses Zalo as a means for answering popular questions as to chip-based ID issuance and announcing the latest notices of this matter.

The most noticeable case is Hai Duong Province, where Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc since January this year. The local authorities here have encountered much trouble in ID issuance due to social distance. In order to ensure the assigned schedule, they have used Zalo to update related news and instructions on the procedure and locations to sign up for new IDs.

The Ministry of Public Security itself has selected the joint venture VNPT-HADIC-GTEL ICT to develop the national population database, the joint venture GTEL ICT - Tecapro - Egov and the joint venture MK Group to build and then operate the system to produce, issue, and manage citizen ID cards. These two systems strictly observe the ‘modern, synchronous, highly secured, and money-saving’ principle and are sited in Hanoi, HCMC.

Both systems apply the biometrics technology to ensure the tracking ability. The second one is able to fully exploit functions and saved information of the first. Both have level-4 information security in compliance with the Government regulation for nation-scaled sensitive information as they have effective solutions for secured authentication, digital signature, and data transmission.

The new chip-based citizen ID card can safely integrate different kinds of necessary information like health insurance, social insurance, driving licence, digital signature, biometrics, one-time passwords, which are critical in many public administrative procedures and private matters.

These new ID cards can be accessed anywhere without the need to connect to the Internet, as they have specific card readers. This is expected to effectively minimize fake identification, which is an essential stage of development.

According to Major General To Van Hue – Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, the projects to establish the national population database and the ID issuance system are among the 6 prioritized projects to create a foundation for the development of an e-government and a corresponding transparent governmental ecosystem, in hope of better serving the general public.

