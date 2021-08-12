MoPS launches software to monitor citizens in Covid-19 infected areas

The police are checking necessary documents of traffic users in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)



Observing the direction of the Prime Minister in Announcement No.5320/VPCP-KSTT, issued on August 8 by the Government Office, and the direction of MoPS about creating a piece of software to monitor people living in Covid-19 infected areas, C06 has worked closely with related units to develop the software that can exploit currently installed hardware in the National Population Database Center to save overhead cost and ensure information security.

C06 has already piloted the software in Hanoi and Quang Ninh Province to improve the quality and better serve Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in the whole country.

Then on August 10, C06 sent Dispatch No.579 to directors of the Departments of Public Security in all provinces and municipalities, asking them to deliver consultation for their corresponding People’s Committees to launch this monitoring software from August 11.

Accordingly, citizens can now visit the website https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn (in Vietnamese and English) and declare their health status via a computer or smartphone having an Internet connection before they pass a pandemic checkpoint.

After submitting personal information, including their permanent and temporary addresses, citizens receive a QR code to display to an officer at every checkpoint, who will then use their smartphones to check the validity of the codes at the website https://kiemdich.dancuquocgia.gov.vn

The police force on duty at all pandemic checkpoints are given their own accounts to access the monitoring software and verify the information of all people passing checkpoints.

In the case that individuals have no smartphone for health declaration, officers at checkpoints can give them a hard copy of the form to finish the procedure. This paper is then uploaded onto the website https://kiemdich.dancuquocgia.gov.vn for further use after the information there is carefully compared with necessary documents.

Each day, the police officers on duty are responsible for preparing a report of all people entering or exiting the infected area under their management and track suspected F0, F1, F2 when necessary, while ensuring medical safety and public security for the community. This report is submitted to the local Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

C06 advises that citizens actively declare their health status and own a QR code for convenience when traveling and congestion avoidance.

Vehicles allowed to move in green lanes are checked before exiting their stations.

By Do Trung – Translated by Uyen Phuong