MoPS makes impressive breakthroughs in forming national population database

Receiving the task of establishing the national population database, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the Ministry of Public Security selected the joint venture named VNPT – HADIC – GTEL ICT to design and then build this database.

The project to form a citizen ID card issuance and management system is assigned to the joint venture of GTEL ICT – Tecapro – Egov and the joint venture of MK Group.

Aiming at being modern, synchronous, highly secured, and money-saving, the two systems are centrally designed and located in Hanoi, with a backup one in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC).

Both exploit the fingerprint biometrics technology for ease of tracking the origin of a person. Notably, the second system shares data with the first one while consistently ensuring level-4 data security in accordance with the Government’s regulation. Identification via digital signature is also used to maintain the completeness of the database.

The national database on population is the one of the cores in establishing an e-government and a digital government, society later. Therefore, participants in developing this database must be IT capable and fully experienced in doing large complex national projects.

Being the leader in the project, VNPT concentrates its most powerful human resources of 3,000 high-leveled employees to perform necessary tasks nationwide.

The joint venture of VNPT – HADIC – GTEL ICT then select the multi-layer and multi-techno architecture to ensure the tightest security possible. Other state-of-the-art technologies in the world are also chosen to form this database to offer the greatest convenience to users while allowing adjustments in the future.

Meanwhile, MoPS cooperated with related organizations to research the optimal method to produce chip-and-QR-code attached citizen ID cards that are pleasing to the eye. These cards must also follow international standards and meet technical criteria.

At present, the police are issuing new citizen ID cards nationwide, with the aim to deliver 50 million cards before July 1, 2021 for eligible people.

Major-General To Van Hue, Head of PC06, shared that the national population database and the issuance and management system for citizen ID cards are among the 6 prioritized databases to be the foundation for the creation of an e-government.

The successful development and operation of these systems are expected to enrich the e-government ecosystem in our nation, contributing to form a transparent government and a digital Vietnam in the near future.

By Quynh Luu – Translated by Vien Hong