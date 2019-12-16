MultiGlass to represent Vietnam in Startup World Cup 2020

With MultiGlass, users only need to blink their right eye to activate the right mouse button, and their left eye for the left button. They can move their mouse position with corresponding movements of their head.

This solution aims at helping the handicapped to interact with their own computer more conveniently.

In addition, thanks to the integration of the three advanced platforms of Internet of Things (IoT), iris recognition, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), this product allows businesses to monitor their drivers’ activities while in time warning people of possible tired states.

At the moment, MultiGlass is in the piloting period and expects to be wholeheartedly welcomed by those in need.

The contest ‘National Talented Innovative Startup 2019’ in an activity in the Techfest Vietnam 2019 event, co-held by the Ministry of Science and Technology, VinTech City (a member of Vingroup to support Vietnamese startup ecosystems following the Silicon Valley model), and Sun Bright Communications Joint Stock Co.

By T.BA – Translated by Thanh Tam