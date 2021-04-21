National Performance Excellence Award 2019-2020 formally kicked off



The National Performance Excellence Award aims at honoring outstanding businesses in their effort to improve their product and service quality as well as operation performance for the globalization process. For 25 years, it has identified 2,030 companies.

In 2019 and 2020, based on the nominations of MoST, the Prime Minister decided to deliver the awards to 61 and 55 enterprises, respectively.

Also in 2019, MoST nominated 4 businesses for the Global Performance Excellence Award, chaired by Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO). All of them, namely Viglacera Corporation JSC (sited in Hanoi), KIZUNA JV JSC (sited in Long An Province), Tan A Manufacturing and Trading Co. Ltd. (sited in Hanoi), and the Central Power Electronic Measurement Equipment Manufacturing Center (sited in Da Nang City), won the awards that year.

In the meeting, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh stated that in 2020, domestic enterprises faced different kinds of trouble due to Covid-19 pandemic. Yet thanks to the support of the Government, many of them tried their best to overcome those difficulties and achieved impressive results. The most prominent were awarded the National Performance Excellence Award 201 9and 2020.

The Deputy Minister suggested that for this award to better contribute to the quality and performance improvement of businesses nationwide, its organization board needs to widely propagandize the award to the community and turn it into an important tool to comprehensively evaluate manufacturing activities as well as product quality using international standards.

Doing that, the award is able to help enterprises in Vietnam to self-evaluate their performance and improve themselves so that they can offer high-quality products and services to the public and their international partners.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong