National postal code Vpostcode formally launched

Vpostcode platform, at the address of https://vpostcode.vn, was developed by Vietnam Post under the instruction of the Ministry of Information and Communications to boost the growth of e-commerce and establish a common system for the digitalization process in the postal field.

This platform, built from a 3x3 grid map, is based on the digital map of Vietnam as well as the existing national postal code in order to provide information about any location in the nation.

One code in Vpostcode consists of 12 characters, the first 5 of which are the national postal code and the other 7 are the real code of the location in the digital map.

Since Vpostcode does not based on the administrative geography but on the coordinates in a digital map, the precision and stability is much higher.

Until now, there have been 23 million addresses in Vietnam assigned a code in this Vpostcode platform. Its ability to correctly and swiftly locating an address greatly contributes to the success of any businesses in the logistics field and e-commerce via optimizing transport routes and improving their competitiveness.

Meanwhile, state offices can use Vpostcode independently or collaboratively with other software and digital platforms to perform the tasks of urban management, healthcare, social activities, online public services. This is expected to aid the development of smart cities and the e-government.

In the ceremony, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung stated that stable logistics infrastructure is always critical for the growth of digital infrastructure. The growth of e-commerce has promoted the impressive development of the postal field.

During the Covid-19 pandemic period in the last few months, more than ever, the society are highly aware of the importance of shipping services. Minister Hung hoped that the launch of this platform is able to foster e-commerce, online public services, and the national digitalization process even more.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National E-government Committee, highly appreciated the effort of all postal staff to finish Vpostcode platform.

He commented that this is a milestone not only for the postal, manufacturing, and trading industries but also for the management tasks of state offices. This will be a corner stone for the digital platform of Vietnam. Thanks to this, the postal industry in particular, and the nation in general, will develop significantly.

Finally, he recommended that the media have a try with the new platform in order to voice feasible suggestions for the improvement of the map and address system in the nation, better and more effectively serve both citizens and businesses in the future.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam