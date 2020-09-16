Nearly 50,000 solar rooftop systems successfully operated nationwide

Until September 2020, there have been nearly 50,000 houses throughout Vietnam registering the operation of their solar rooftop system, harnessing around 1,200MWp.

Noticeably, to amend the overloading status of the current electricity grid when renewable energy, especially solar one, is activated in a short time, EVN has planned to boost construction projects to expand this national grid.

Until now, EVN’s members have launched 21 projects, ranging from 110kV to 500kV with the total length of over 750km, along with the introduction of electrical substations to transform 5,025MVA. As a result, the existing infrastructure is now capable of distributing all energy generated by 113 solar and wind energy projects, creating more than 5,700MW.

In order to further boost the installation of solar panels on rooftops and increase power harnessing performance, EVN has just introduced a new solar rooftop platform called EVNSOLAR at the address http://solar.evn.com.vn This platform is expected to provide a comprehensive solution for households and businesses whose roofs are suitable for building solar panels.

Thanks to EVNSOLAR, any customers wishing to install solar panels onto their roof can easily communicate with prestigious contractors to find a reasonable price and with banks which can offer financial aid for this construction.

After finishing setting up a solar panel system, the contractor will prepare a Solar Quality Passport, based on the international version, so that the hirer can evaluation the quality. The hirer is also provided with an account used to deliver feedback on the construction quality and contractor’s services.

The platform provides valuable experience and necessary knowledge on solar rooftop system, quotations of several contractors, and a feature to collect feedback about contractors so that those in need may find the most suitable contractor for their work.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Thanh Tam