New program to support digital transformation kicked off

In the event, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung revealed that MPI will continue the collaboration with USAID in the project ‘USAID Linkages for Small and Medium Enterprises – LinkSME’ to complete all of its goals in 2025.

The newly launched program will help 100 percent participating businesses to improve their knowledge about digital transformation; at least 100,000 enterprises will be technically supported to conduct their own digital transformation process.

In addition, the program will form a network of experts, consisting of at least 100 organizations and individuals, to offer necessary consultation and solutions to boost digital transformation as well as digital platform development.

The program focuses on the four aspects of increasing awareness and strategies of all businesses regarding digital transformation; digitalizing activities in marketing and sales; digitalizing manufacturing procedures and administration tasks in accounting, human resources; and monitoring as well as evaluating the digital transformation process to successfully create new products, services and business models.

In the first phase, the program will concentrate on key industries of mechanics, electronics, food processing, agriculture.

The program welcomes the partnership of the Hanoi Department of Planning and Investment, Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), Vietnam Automation Association (VAA), and digital solution providers like Facebook, MISA, CMC, Bizfly (VCCorp), FSI.

For further information and registration for the program, please visit http://digital.business.gov.vn

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam