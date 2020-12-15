One million people working in IT industry in Vietnam

The ministry made the announcement at the Vietnam ICT Summit & Vietnam Digital Transformation Day 2020 (DX Day Vietnam 2020) formally kicked off yesterday in Hanoi. With the theme ‘National Digital Transformation: Sharing and Linking’, this event is a practical contribution to the program ‘National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’, approved by the Prime Minister.
Delivering his speech in the Summit, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stated that the national digital transformation process can only be successful if the whole society enthusiastically take part in.
This means digital technologies and services must be widespread. They should also be user-friendly, convenient, and cheap enough for the general public.
In addition, each business and organization is advised to quickly finish its own digital transformation plan.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese digital technology companies are the main force to develop suitable platforms, services, and facilities while offering necessary consultation for those in need to successfully carry out this transformation.
The estimated GDP of Vietnam in 2030 will increase by $100 billion. Also, in 2025, the Vietnamese digital economy is predicted to surpass the revenue of $43 billion, with the most significant growth of e-commerce, online tourism, online media, and tech-based taxi services.
In the framework of this event, an awards ceremony for the Top-10 IT Businesses in 2020 was held last night to introduce the most outstanding companies to their international counterparts for partnership opportunities.
Through 3 strict selection rounds, the judge board, led by Dr. Mai Liem Truc, was able to note down the names of 100 excellent IT enterprises for this year. Criteria like prestige and business capability were prioritized for the final round.
Politburo member and head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan highly appreciated this ceremony, saying that it has boost the importance of IT in the community, making this industry further developed with the attraction of talented people.