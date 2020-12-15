One million people working in IT industry in Vietnam

The ministry made the announcement at the Vietnam ICT Summit & Vietnam Digital Transformation Day 2020 (DX Day Vietnam 2020) formally kicked off yesterday in Hanoi. With the theme ‘National Digital Transformation: Sharing and Linking’, this event is a practical contribution to the program ‘National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’, approved by the Prime Minister.

Delivering his speech in the Summit, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stated that the national digital transformation process can only be successful if the whole society enthusiastically take part in.

This means digital technologies and services must be widespread. They should also be user-friendly, convenient, and cheap enough for the general public.

In addition, each business and organization is advised to quickly finish its own digital transformation plan.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese digital technology companies are the main force to develop suitable platforms, services, and facilities while offering necessary consultation for those in need to successfully carry out this transformation.

The estimated GDP of Vietnam in 2030 will increase by $100 billion. Also, in 2025, the Vietnamese digital economy is predicted to surpass the revenue of $43 billion, with the most significant growth of e-commerce, online tourism, online media, and tech-based taxi services.



In the framework of this event, an awards ceremony for the Top-10 IT Businesses in 2020 was held last night to introduce the most outstanding companies to their international counterparts for partnership opportunities.

Through 3 strict selection rounds, the judge board, led by Dr. Mai Liem Truc, was able to note down the names of 100 excellent IT enterprises for this year. Criteria like prestige and business capability were prioritized for the final round.

Politburo member and head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies Nguyen Thien Nhan highly appreciated this ceremony, saying that it has boost the importance of IT in the community, making this industry further developed with the attraction of talented people.

Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan makes a statement at the event (Photo: VNS) He stated that the key action at the moment is to digitalize essential databases, build necessary digital technology facilities, construct hi-tech parks, and train the capable human resources for Industry 4.0. This will answer the demands in the strategy to promote digital technology enterprises of Vietnam, and in turn develop the Vietnamese digital economy, society, government.



DX Day Vietnam 2020 is co-organized by Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), the Authority of IT Application (under MIC), and Hanoi Promotion Agency. The event lasts 2 days from December 14, attracting the participation of over 2,000 delegates and 10,000 online viewers at the address http://dxdat.vinasa.org.vn , as well as VINASA’s official YouTube channel and Facebook site.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong