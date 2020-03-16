Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak

Right after the decision of the Ministry of Education and Training to let students of all levels nationwide stay at home, many e-learning systems began to advertise their apps day after day. Leading technology firms like VNPT, FPT, and Viettel all reported a significant growth in user numbers for their e-learning platforms.

Take VNPT E-Learning by VNPT as an example. It has witnessed an increase of 4 times to reach 5 million, with the peak of 100,000 visitors simultaneously in one hour.

Similarly, ViettelStudy by Viettel gained 41 million visits in a month. It has been introduced in nearly 26,000 schools all over the country, with the database of 29,000 lessons of all levels.

Noticeably, service providers of these platforms all promise to run them free of charge during the Covid-19 outbreak in hope of avoiding the break in the teaching and learning process.

In the time when large meetings make people afraid, online conferences are whole-heartedly welcomed by leaders and employees of businesses as well as state organizations, especially those in the healthcare field. Taking advantage of this useful technology, doctors in several regions of the country, be it urban area or remote one, can exchange professional knowledge and experience to effectively fight against Covid-19.

Applications in the field of financial technology (Fintech) have also seen an impressive rise in subscriber quantity. These pieces of software are expected to help users minimize their real traveling or visits to public places like banks. They are a wonderful tool for the development of e-commerce and online shopping as well.

More importantly, the Ministry of Information and Communications commented that this is an excellent chance to promote the use of online public services in level 3 and level 4, while more new services are being researched to integrate into current systems. Particularly, at the moment, traffic law breakers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong City, Da Nang City, and Binh Thuan Province can now pay their fine online via the National Public Service Portal in a few minutes, receiving the results by post.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong