Platform for tourism administration formally launched

ezCloud platform is developed by ezCloud Global Technology Co. Ltd., and has achieved several awards like Smart Tourism Solution 2020, Vietnam Digital Awards 2019, Top-15 Asian Startups 2015.

ezCloud is a platform to manage, distribute, and trade tourism services and products. It covers main business activities in tourism such as operation, distribution, and selling.

The platform observes all international standards in hotel administration, which are popular in many nations in the region.

ezCloud integrates Self-Services solutions and IoT ones to optimize operation cost while improving customers’ experience.

To large-scale hotels, it has already integrated typical management modules for hotel, spa facilities, inventory, goods purchasing proposal so that it is more convenient to monitor tasks both in chain and centrally.

To recreation parks, ezCloud offers solutions to control ticket selling, admission, automatic ticket selling, or to expand trade channels and optimize revenues via centralized management.

The platform can be installed in different OS types and devices.

ezCloud allows product distribution through several channels of international and domestic online purchasing, travel agencies, trading platforms, integrated Marketing systems, formally websites and social network accounts

Until now, ezCloud has been introduced in 5 countries, and has claimed the largest market share in Vietnam with over 6,000 clients.

