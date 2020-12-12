  1. Science/technology

Platform for tourism administration formally launched

SGGP

The Ministry of Information and Communications yesterday held a ceremony to officially introduce ezCloud – a Make-in-Vietnam digital platform for business and administration tasks in tourism. This event belongs to the program ‘National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a vision to 2030’ approved by the Prime Minister.

The launching ceremony of ezCloud on December 11 at the head office of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

The launching ceremony of ezCloud on December 11 at the head office of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

ezCloud platform is developed by ezCloud Global Technology Co. Ltd., and has achieved several awards like Smart Tourism Solution 2020, Vietnam Digital Awards 2019, Top-15 Asian Startups 2015.

ezCloud is a platform to manage, distribute, and trade tourism services and products. It covers main business activities in tourism such as operation, distribution, and selling.

The platform observes all international standards in hotel administration, which are popular in many nations in the region.

ezCloud integrates Self-Services solutions and IoT ones to optimize operation cost while improving customers’ experience.

To large-scale hotels, it has already integrated typical management modules for hotel, spa facilities, inventory, goods purchasing proposal so that it is more convenient to monitor tasks both in chain and centrally.

To recreation parks, ezCloud offers solutions to control ticket selling, admission, automatic ticket selling, or to expand trade channels and optimize revenues via centralized management.

The platform can be installed in different OS types and devices.

ezCloud allows product distribution through several channels of international and domestic online purchasing, travel agencies, trading platforms, integrated Marketing systems, formally websites and social network accounts

Until now, ezCloud has been introduced in 5 countries, and has claimed the largest market share in Vietnam with over 6,000 clients.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam

Tags:

Other news

See more