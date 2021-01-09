PM kicks off construction of NIC, opens VIIE 2021

At the same time, the Vietnam International Innovation Expo 2021 (VIIE 2021) featuring more than 150 booths introducing innovative solutions and products will also opened at the park.

The exhibition includes activities, such as exchange among exhibitors, introduction of breakthrough products, technologies and ideas; organizing programs of transfer technology and connect cooperation and investment for innovative startups.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that promoting innovation is one of the priority sectors of the Government that will create advantages for innovative start-ups.

A decision No. 1269/QD-TTg dated October 2, 2019 on the establishment of the Viet Nam National Innovation Center (NIC) was signed by PM, aiming at developing start-up and innovation eco-system and contributing to growth model transformation based on science and technology development. NIC is expected to be a revenue for local and foreign leading tech organizations, enterprises and laboratories; and provide experimental research labs.

The Vietnam innovation network founded by the Ministry of Planning and Investment has built sub-networks in Germany, Australia, and Japan, and is looking to develop in the U.S. and Canada, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

On this occasion, PM has agreed with the Minister of Planning and Investment’s suggestion on choosing the January 10 every year as the Vietnam National Innovation Day.



Leaders at the event Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. Constrruction of the Vietnam National Innovation Center (NIC) has been kicked off . Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung speaks at the event. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and delegates learn about the 3D mapping technology at the expo.



By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh