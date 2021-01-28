Prime Minister approves new program on national technological renovation

The aim of this technological renovation program is to support businesses in technological transfer and upgrading.

The ultimate goal is for enterprises to create high-valued products, for agricultural development in rural and mountainous areas as well as extremely disadvantaged regions in the whole nation, and for human resources training in the science-technology field.

The program states that in 2025, the number of businesses carrying out technological renovation will increase by 15 percent per year; all enterprises manufacturing staple products and taking part in this program will form research – development organizations in their fields; and 3-5 industries with staple products will be able to create their own advanced technologies or master existing ones in the value chain to make highly competitive merchandise.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Huong Vuong