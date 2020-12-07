Public transport project wins championship in ‘Al Hack 2020’

The contest ‘AI Hack 2020’ is a continuation of ‘IoT Startup’ – an innovative startup competition based on the IoT platform held since 2016, as said by Nguyen Anh Thi, Head of the Management Board of Saigon Hi-tech Park Incubation Center (SHTP-IC).

Launched for 4 years, this contest has attracted the attention of over 40,000 people and the participation of 280 promising projects, including the Smart Street Light System S3, the Smart Lock Gtek Lock, the Smart Signboard for Retail Chains in a Smart City Signee.

‘AI Hack 2020’ is organized to promote the development of AI solutions based on optimizing existing data and improving product quality as well as value.

This year’s contest is different from its previous versions in that it follows the Bootcamp model, which last 6 weeks, to select the top-10 projects for the Pitching Day, aiming at attracting capital from investment funds.

After 6 tense weeks working both online and offline, and with the support of mentors from several fields like VietAI, Microsoft Vietnam, NashTech Vietnam, Swiss EP Vietnam, Anscenter, the organization board finally identify the name of the 6 most outstanding projects.

Among them, bSmart – a solution to use AI to tackle current public transport problems – won the first prize of VND50 million (approx. US$2,155), along with an incubation package worth VND200 million ($8,620) by SHTP-IC.

The other five received a prize of VND10 million ($431) each and a chance to receive an incubation package of SHTP-IC.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Thanh Tam