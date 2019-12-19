QTSC seeks 5G partners from the US

The representative of the Telecommunications Center of QTSC introduced the current database center and information safety services offered by QTSC to serve the e-government project and other customers.

Mr. Triet Huynh, Senior Expert of Commerce in the U.S. Consulate in HCMC, and representatives of Amazon Web Services expressed their keen interest in this database center. Mr. Triet Huynh stated that his organization will help QTSC to seek potential technology partners from the US in the upcoming projects of the city.

Following this, Mr. Cary Ingram, Senior Expert of International Commerce responsible for Telecommunications Technologies of the Information Technology & Health Office under the US Department of Commerce, shared possible applications of the 5G network into smart city building, Internet of Things, and smart transport.

The conference attracted more than 40 technological engineers, leaders of businesses sited in QTSC and outside.

By BA TAN – Translated by Vien Hong