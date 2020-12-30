Reports in this meeting reveal that in the period from 2016-2020, the model gained impressive achievements, and has a promising future.

According to Mr. Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Director of Quang Trung Software City One Member Co. Ltd cum standing member of the model’s Management Board, during the piloting time, 7 provinces and cities registered for the software park chain, the newest being the IT Center of Thua Thien – Hue Province (HueCIT).

He expected that this trend will increase in the near future.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stated that the advantages of this chain lie in its autonomous mechanism, sufficient human and material resources, incentive policies. These factors have become the strength for organizations sited here to overcome financial difficulties posed by weak mechanisms and legal foundation.

At the moment, most resources of the chain are taken from Quang Trung Software City (QTSC).

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam shared that despite being unable to fulfill the Prime Minister’s targets, the software park chain is in good condition, with a high development potential.

Therefore, the Ministry of Information and Communications agreed to propose to the Prime Minister for a prolong of this model for another 3 years to gain even more significant achievements.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Tuan Lu