Quang Trung software park to be model of digital transformation

A delegation of city officials led by Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, visited the park on March 16 on the occasion of its 20th founding anniversary.

At a working session with the delegation, the QTSC director said the park is the first and most successful information technology (IT) facility in the country, which was formed to implement the resolution of the city’s Party congress on shifting economic structure.

The Quang Trung software park is now home to 165 firms involved in software, digital content and IT services, including 52 foreign ones, Long said, adding that the QTSC has developed an IT ecology – the largest in Vietnam – in the park on the foundation of connectivity among enterprises, school and research establishments.

According to the director, in the next five years, the QTSC aims to develop a chain of software parks, first of all those at Thu Duc city and Cu Chi district, and admit between 6 – 8 members to the chain.

The company will also set up links with the National University – HCM City, the hi-tech park and the ecological technology centre to develop an innovative urban area to the east of the city.

The QTSC proposed that it can provide the city with services in information safety and security, smart city administration, IT infrastructure maintenance and equipment supply based on its advantages.

It also asked the city authorities to propose to the Ministry of Information and Communication and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to include the chain of Quang Trung software parks in the national brand building programme.

Vietnamplus