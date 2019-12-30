Ransomware attacks several major cities worldwide in 2019

This figure means an increase of at least 60 percent compared to last year. In 2019, ransomware aims at giant and influential organizations.

Although the demanded payment of each ransomware normally comes up to US$5 million, the real damage is much more than that. Therefore, these kinds of attacks are a thorny issue of businesses in all the world.

According to researchers, the infected organizations are usually not capable of paying a large sum of ransom, yet they tend to agree with other just as dangerous requests as temporarily blocking a certain service in a city.

This obviously create an adverse impact of social welfare of citizens there, further leading to even more negative effects on finance as well as other sensitive social matters.

By KIM THANH – Translated by Huong Vuong