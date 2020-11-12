Rating on IT application among state organizations in 2019 released

Reports from the Authority of IT Application (under the Ministry of Information and Communications) reveal that the rating on IT application is based on the 6 categories of IT infrastructure, IT implementation in daily operations, the official e-portal, online public service provision, mechanisms and policies related to IT application, and IT human resources.

Accordingly, the average rating among governmental and provincial organizations in 2019 witnessed a rise compared to the previous year.

The leading rankings among ministries in 2019 were the same as those in 2018, ranging from the first of the Ministry of Finance, followed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and then the Ministry of Information & Communications.

The last positions out of 17 ministries in 2019 belonged to the Ministry of Construction, preceded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and before that the Ministry of Education & Training.

Due to their specific characteristics, the Ministries of Public Security, National Defence and the Government Office, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs were not ranked in the list.

Among governmental organizations, the leader was Vietnam Social Security, followed by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, and then Vietnam News Agency.

Of all provinces and municipalities, Thua Thien – Hue Province last year came to the first position. The second and third were Da Nang City and Quang Ninh City, respectively. The last three positions belonged to the provinces of Cao Bang, Kon Tum, and Bac Lieu.

Like ministries, most provinces experienced a growth in IT application rating compared to 2018. However, the weakness lay in limited online public service provision, especially level-4 services.

Statistics from the Ministry of Information and Communications display that 100 percent of ministries and industries now possess an integrated platform (Local Government Service Platform – LGSP) that can share ministry- and province-leveled databases.

This will allow a smooth share of information from the central level to the local ones, making Decree No.47/2020/ND-CP about sharing digital data (issued on April 9, 2020 by the Government) applicable.

In the meeting, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam suggested that ministries and provinces maintain their focus on IT application and digital transformation to make more breakthroughs.

The meeting held at the Head Office of the Ministry of Information and Communications. (Photo: SGGP) The Deputy Minister announced that on June 3, 2020, the Prime Minister released Decision No.749/QD-TTg on ‘the National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’. Accordingly, the Ministry of Information and Communications is assigned to develop a criteria pack for rating digital transformation levels, including those regarding digital government, digital economy, and digital society in each area and industry.



Therefore, the Ministry of Information and Communications introduced Decision No.1726/QD-BTTTT on October 12, 2020 about ‘Approving the Project to Identify a Criteria Pack for Rating Digital Transformation Levels of Ministry-level and Governmental Organizations, Provinces, and Municipalities’.

This pack is able to objectively and precisely monitor and evaluate the results of the digital transformation process in different provinces / ministries, while the national digital transformation rating is to provide related information in a national scale for the report to the Prime Minister as well as international use in such global ratings as E-Government Development Index (EGDI), ICT Development Index (IDI), Global Competitiveness Index (GCI 4.0), Global Innovation Index (GII).

The pack is to be used from next year.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam