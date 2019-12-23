Saigon Innovative Hub supports development of startup ecosystems

The training session aims at introducing the latest schemes to launch proper services regarding community support, human resources preparation. It also presents valuable notices about how to select the most suitable services for each particular region, along with necessary skills and knowledge for the operation team.

Participating in the training session are officers of state startup support organizations from the provinces and cities of Can Tho, Soc Trang, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ben Tre, and Binh Duong. Many lecturers from several universities sited in Ho Chi Minh City and private community support organizations also joined this training.

By KIM THANH – Translated by Vien Hong