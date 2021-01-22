Sao Khue Awards 2021 formally kicked off

Themed ‘Boosting Digital Solution Platforms – Pioneering in Developing Digital Ecosystems’, Sao Khue Awards 2021 has important adjustments to promote the establishment of complete Vietnamese digital ecosystems to serve domestic needs, turning Vietnam into a giant in the IT industry.

Therefore, there is one new category named ‘Digital Transformation Platforms’ in this year’s awards.

This is a practical change to respond to the program ‘National Digital Transformation until 2025, with a Vision to 2030’ started by the Prime Minister, and to the strategy of the Information and Communications Ministry to rise the number of ‘Make-in-Vietnam’ technological enterprises.

This category adjustment is supposed to foster IT businesses, especially major ones, to invest more in digital platforms, both common and private. Following that will be a predicted boom in digital ecosystems for the Vietnamese.

Dr. Mai Liem Truc, former Deputy Minister of Post and Telecommunications cum Chairman of the Judge Board for Sao Khue Awards, commented that the program has experienced many adjustments on election fields, nominators, evaluation criteria, the team of technological experts. Obviously, this is a signal of self-development of this prestigious award.

He expressed his hope that Vietnamese IT enterprises could smoothly collaborate with one another to make the best use of existing resources and strengths for the swift forming of complete Vietnamese digital ecosystems. This, in turn, will effective boost the digital transformation process nationwide.

Sao Khue Awards 2021 has 6 categories of

1. Digital products and solutions for 21 specific fields

2. Digital transformation platforms for all fields

3. Novel technological solutions for all fiends, using renowned cutting edge technologies like AI, IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Block Chain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Extended Reality (XR), 3D Printing

4. Digital startup products and solutions that are commercialized in less than 3 years

5. Novel technological products and solutions formally released in the market no later than 12 months on the award registration date and receiving revenues

6. IT services divided into 9 specific fields

Since 2015, Sao Khue Awards has experienced several changes to keep up with existing technological trends of each year, to better shape the domestic market of IT applications, and to foster the growth of the IT industry.

Past winners of Sao Khue Awards like Viettel, FPT, VNPT, MISA, Bravo, KMS Technology, VNG, or Rikkeisoft, have lived to their names, greatly contributing to attracting the attention of the public to domestically developed software.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Vien Hong