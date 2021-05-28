Scientific research must focus on society’s demands: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the meeting with the Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday (Photo: SGGP)



Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat shared that his ministry is going to launch 1-2 major technology development projects which should attract the participation of both the public and private sectors, with the mobilization of various resources, in hope of making great breakthroughs in socio-economic growth.

The Minister then proposed to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh about the state budget allocation for science-technology development in 2020 and the upcoming years, as well as adding more charter capital (VND2,000 billion – approx. US$86.6 million) to the National Technology Innovation Fund from the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment capital.

In his speech, the Prime Minister first stressed the critical role of science –technology in general national growth. He then commented on the lack of capable human resources in this field and impressive research projects.

Therefore, he requested that there must be more decisive actions to boost science-technology development, and that all scientific research must answer the demands of the community, improve production and business, and encourage innovation.

In addition, the Government must allow private enterprises and the community to contribute their best part to scientific research in order to benefit the whole society.

Prime Minister Chinh assigned the Science & Technology Ministry and the Finance Ministry to prepare new mechanisms and policies or adjust existing ones, including regulations on venture capital, to promote scientific research in the fight against Covid-19.

He then mentioned the need to have a suitable mechanism to attract talented human resources and to promote innovation for a more sustainable socio-economic growth of the nation, and for the corresponding developments between science-technology and culture-human being.

Finally, the Prime Minister asked that investment in science-technology development must take into account the strengths of each specific region in the country to increase work performance and Human Development Index (HDI). International cooperation should also be boosted to achieve the three main strategic breakthroughs and to develop the national defence industry in a more practical way.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Huong Vuong