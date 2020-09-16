Second phase of solar power plant in An Giang Province kicked off

Sao Mai Corp. is in charge of the construction project of Sao Mai Solar Power Plant, worth around VND6,000 billion ($258 million). The plant is built in two stages on the surface area of 275ha to harness about 210 MWp.

The first phase completed and came into operation in July 2019, with the capacity of 104 MWp and the capital of nearly VND3,000 billion ($129 million). It offered jobs for a large number of indigenous people and greatly contributed to the local socio-economic development.

The second phase, when finished, is expected to generate another 106MWp.

In the ceremony, Chairman of An Giang Province People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh stated that this power plant project was approved by the Prime Minister as a part of the energy planning No.7. This is one major project of the whole province, and thus attracting much attention of the provincial authorities and related state units, as well as residents.

The Chairman suggested that local state leaders cooperate with the investor to help people living near the construction project and neighboring districts like Tinh Bien, Tri Ton stabilize their life and finding a steady job in order to ensure social security.

Being one area with quite a high quantity of sunshine hours, An Giang Province is of great potential for solar energy harnessing. Therefore, the possible success of Sao Mai Solar Power Plant will immensely inspire other businesses to invest in similar energy plants in the near future.

By Huynh Loi – Translated by Thanh Tam