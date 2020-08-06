Self-quarantine kit to be pilot in HCMC

The self-quarantine kit includes both hardware and software, the latter of which can track location and monitor body temperature of the subject. If this subject goes out of the approved range or has a fever, a warning message will appear.

The hardware consists of a thermometer and a smart device to install an Internet-based app. When wearing this thermometer, the subjects will have their temperature checked and synchronized to their smart phones before being sent to the server located in the data center of HCMC. Administrators in this center are able to closely monitor these subjects’ status at any time.

This pilot is the cooperation between HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC), HCMC Department of Information and Communications, Quang Trung Software City, Tuong Minh Software Solutions Co. Ltd., and HCMC Computer Association.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam