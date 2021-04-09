SHTP must lead city’s digital transformation process: HCMC Chairman

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: hcmcpv)



In the meeting, Head of the Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi reported that in 2021, SHTP plans to push the value of SHTP’s hi-tech products to US$25 billion and the domestic value added rate to 25 percent of the total while increasing work performance by 7 times compared to the city’s average one.

SHTP is going to more actively attract investments, especially into national key industries and SHTP’s strong ones. Projects with high added value are also the priority.

SHTP proposed to tackle issues related to land planning and management, environment protection constructions in the second stage of the SHTP project. Evaluation and selection criteria for investment projects into SHTP are also discussed.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong highly appreciated SHTP’s 2021 plan. Stressing that SHTP is one of the innovative highlights of the Eastern highly-interactive urban area of HCMC, the Chairman hoped the site can effectively apply advanced technologies in manufacturing, commercial, and service activities.

He also expected SHTP to be the leader in the digital transformation process of the city, creating a more favorable environment for hi-tech implementation.

Finally, Chairman Phong requested that SHTP recheck its operation regulations and cooperated with state units in handling investment registrations and providing investors with proper support.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam